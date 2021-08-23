Amon (AMN) Trading 19% Lower This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Amon has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1,376.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00824693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

