Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $413.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

