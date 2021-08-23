ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

