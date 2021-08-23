Analog Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $17,662,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

