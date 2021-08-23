Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.64 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

