Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce $223.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $913.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $920.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

KRC stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

