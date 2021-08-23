Analysts Expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings. Autohome posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after buying an additional 920,241 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16. Autohome has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

