Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.98. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.59. 4,112,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

