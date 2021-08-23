Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,415,911 shares of company stock valued at $286,069,415. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

