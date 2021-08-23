Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $26.63 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

