Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report sales of $166.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $614.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

