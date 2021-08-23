Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $491.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

