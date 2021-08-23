Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.14 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $123.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.27. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

