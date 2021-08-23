Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.02 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 860.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 193,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 173,442 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 505,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 112,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

