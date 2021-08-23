Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

