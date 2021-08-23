Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synopsys, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synopsys in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $316.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.50. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $317.96.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

