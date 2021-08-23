Analysts Offer Predictions for Cochlear Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Cochlear alerts:

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.