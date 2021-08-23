Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

8/19/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.00.

8/17/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.90 to C$11.90.

8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

8/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

7/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

7/8/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.06. 673,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.22. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

