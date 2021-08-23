Analysts Set Expectations for eHealth, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of eHealth in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

EHTH opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.01. eHealth has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,918,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in eHealth by 84,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

