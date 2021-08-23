Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TWM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE: TWM) recently:

8/20/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.70 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.90.

8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Acumen Capital. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75.

6/28/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.