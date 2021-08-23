Anchor Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.63 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $329.80 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,105,610 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

