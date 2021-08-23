Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Angi stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

