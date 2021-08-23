Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

