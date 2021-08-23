Anoncoin (ANC) Price Down 20.2% This Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $129,753.03 and approximately $1,876.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

