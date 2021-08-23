Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $45,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $377.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

