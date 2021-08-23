Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Anthem worth $154,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.07. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

