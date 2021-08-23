Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

AON stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.51. 1,648,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $282.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

