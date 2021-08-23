Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock valued at $140,578,701. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

