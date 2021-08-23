Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.