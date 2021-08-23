Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.