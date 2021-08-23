Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

