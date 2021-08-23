Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 205.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

