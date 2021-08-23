Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CFO Shawn Cross Sells 9,700 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Shawn Cross sold 300 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $9,003.00.

AMTI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 239,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

