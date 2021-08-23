AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $819.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post $819.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $842.00 million and the lowest is $796.34 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $133.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

