Aragon Court (ANJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $160,195.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Aragon Court has a market cap of $18.62 million and $160,195.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00831739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

