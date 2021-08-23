ARAW (ARAW) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. ARAW has a market capitalization of $23,014.26 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

