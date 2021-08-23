Arcblock (ABT) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.75 million and $8.12 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

