Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.37

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 11333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.