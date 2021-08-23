Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.32. Arco Platform shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a P/E ratio of 301.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.