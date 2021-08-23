Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.21% of Arconic worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $29,888,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $20,661,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $15,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

