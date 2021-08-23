Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.96% of Arcosa worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of ACA traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.64. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

