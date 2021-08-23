Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp’s (NYSE:ANACU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition’s (NYSE:ANACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Monday.

