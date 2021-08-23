Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

