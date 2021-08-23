Ares Protocol Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $956,370.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00159882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,224.31 or 0.99775439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00989521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.11 or 0.06552019 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,859,176 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

