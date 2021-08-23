ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

