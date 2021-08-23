ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. 1,039,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

