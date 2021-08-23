ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 52,615 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.73. 1,134,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.