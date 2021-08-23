ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,954 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,986. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.