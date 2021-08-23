ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 425.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 67.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 173.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,141,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,182,000 after buying an additional 141,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $49.06. 224,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,729. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.