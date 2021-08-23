ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.45. 302,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

